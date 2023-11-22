Survey shows improving appreciation for skills over college degrees

(MENAFN) Recent survey data indicates a notable shift in employer attitudes toward the value of college degrees, signaling a revived appreciation for blue-collar job-seekers who bring practical skills and experience to the table. The Freedom Economy Index (FEI), a collaborative effort between job recruiting service RedBalloon and PublicSquare, conducted the survey, gathering insights from 70,000 small businesses between October 25 and October 30, with 905 respondents, a 3 percent margin of error, and a 95 percent confidence level.
The survey delved into employers' perspectives on the "return on investment" of higher education, revealing a striking 67 percent of respondents expressing a strong negative sentiment. When asked if institutions of higher education were "graduating students with relevant skills that today's business community needs," the majority responded with a resounding "strongly no." An additional 24.4 percent leaned toward the negative with a "somewhat no" response, leaving only 8.7 percent expressing positive views, including "somewhat yes," "strongly yes," or "other."
This shift in sentiment is indicative of a growing trend where employers increasingly prioritize practical skills and experience over traditional college degrees. Ken Rusk, a former construction worker and author of "Blue Collar Cash," commented on this development, noting that colleges were once seen as institutions enhancing already effective individuals. However, he observes a disconnect where degrees are now attached to individuals lacking essential life skills.
Survey participants echoed these sentiments, with one employer expressing concern about a worsening talent shortage, attributing it to the inadequacy of high schools and colleges in producing skilled individuals. This revelation underscores a broader reevaluation within the job market, emphasizing the importance of tangible skills and hands-on experience in a landscape where traditional educational credentials are losing some of their luster.
