Binance ready to pay US administration USD4billion

(MENAFN) In a significant development, Binance Holdings Ltd., the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, and its Chief Executive Officer, Changpeng Zhao, are reportedly on the verge of pleading guilty to criminal and civil charges in a sweeping deal negotiated with the United States Justice Department. According to sources cited by the Wall Street Journal, the settlement, expected to be officially announced soon, entails a series of admissions and concessions.



As part of this landmark agreement, Zhao will step down from his position, acknowledging violations related to anti-money laundering (AML) requirements. The settlement, which involves multiple regulatory bodies, including the Treasury Department and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, addresses a broad spectrum of allegations against Binance, ranging from money laundering to bank fraud and sanctions violations.



This resolution comes at a crucial juncture for Binance, enabling the exchange to continue its operations despite the extensive regulatory scrutiny it has faced throughout the year. The cryptocurrency industry, in general, has increasingly become the focus of attention from the Justice Department, governmental entities, and lawmakers, heightening the significance of this settlement.



The announcement had an immediate impact on the cryptocurrency markets, with Binance Coin (BNB), the native digital asset of the Binance ecosystem, experiencing a notable decline of over 8 percent in response to the news of the impending settlement. Notably, earlier in the day, BNB had reached a five-month peak amid speculations that the Department of Justice (DOJ) would officially confirm a deal with the exchange.



The ongoing scrutiny from United States authorities has culminated in a criminal investigation into Binance and its CEO, making this settlement a critical turning point for the exchange.



Reports suggest that the terms of the settlement require Changpeng Zhao to pay fines totaling USD4.3 billion, covering civil allegations raised by regulatory authorities. The financial repercussions underscore the gravity of the charges and the commitment of regulatory bodies to enforce compliance within the cryptocurrency industry.



As the official announcement of the settlement looms, the broader implications for Binance, its users, and the cryptocurrency market remain subjects of intense speculation. This development marks a pivotal moment in the evolving regulatory landscape for digital assets and exchanges, prompting industry participants to closely monitor its potential ramifications.





