Media: Israel cautions UN of domestic conflict

(MENAFN) Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen has reportedly sounded the alarm at the United Nations, cautioning that the Middle East may be on the brink of a large-scale conflict if Hezbollah militants persist in their proximity to the southern Lebanese border with Israel. The warning, delivered to the United Nations Security Council, follows weeks of escalating hostilities marked by sporadic shelling and skirmishes along the Israeli-Lebanese frontier. The situation has intensified since the intrusion by the Palestinian militant group Hamas into Israel on October 7.



Cohen's message to the United Nations emphasized the urgency of enforcing Resolution 1701, which brought an end to the 2006 conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. This resolution not only called for a ceasefire but also mandated the disarmament and withdrawal of all irregular armed groups, including Hezbollah, from the region south of the Litani River near the Israeli border.



According to reports from Israel's Channel 12, Cohen expressed concern that the failure of the United Nations peacekeeping force to fully implement these measures could have severe consequences, potentially triggering a regional war. Hezbollah, an influential Shiite organization with historical ties to Iran, has refrained from launching a major offensive from Lebanon but has aligned itself with the militants in Gaza, participating in their conflict with Israel.



Cohen's warning underscores the critical need for a renewed international approach to address the ongoing border violations by Hezbollah and other terrorist organizations. The foreign minister urged the United Nations Security Council to adopt a different strategy in the interest of regional stability and to prevent further escalation. The situation highlights the delicate geopolitical balance in the Middle East and the potential for heightened tensions that could have far-reaching implications for the region. As the international community grapples with these developments, the effectiveness of diplomatic measures and the role of the United Nations in averting a broader conflict remain subjects of intense scrutiny.



