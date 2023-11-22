pumpkin pie finds way onto shopping lists at Costco

(MENAFN) As families gear up for Thanksgiving and holiday festivities, one popular item consistently finds its way onto shopping lists at Costco—the retailer's renowned pumpkin pie. Susan Schwartz, co-author of "The Joy of Costco: A Treasure Hunt from A to Z," revealed that between September and December, approximately 6 million of Costco's signature pumpkin pies are sold. This seasonal delicacy, priced at USD5.99 this year, holds a special place in the hearts and shopping carts of many customers.



The allure of Costco's pumpkin pie is evident in its availability, with these delectable treats making their debut in Costco warehouses by the end of August. Costco's widespread presence, boasting over 590 locations in the U.S. and an additional 270 in 13 other countries, ensures that a broad audience has access to this holiday favorite. The affordability of the pie, coupled with its reputation for quality, has contributed to its status as a must-have item for Thanksgiving and beyond.



Reports suggest that the days leading up to Thanksgiving witness a substantial surge in pumpkin pie sales at Costco. In 2019, for instance, customers flocked to Costco on the Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday immediately preceding Thanksgiving, accounting for approximately one-third of the 6.3 million pies sold throughout the year. This trend underscores the significance of Costco's pumpkin pie as an integral component of holiday traditions for many households, capturing the spirit of the season with a blend of affordability and delectable flavor.

