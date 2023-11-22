Rising cost of living in US reaches critical level

(MENAFN) The escalating cost of living in the United States has reached a critical point, compelling millions of families to make substantial cutbacks on essential items, particularly food. This unfortunate consequence has led to a surge in food insecurity across the country, prompting organizations like City Harvest, a New York-based hunger relief organization, to raise awareness about the widespread issue, especially in the lead-up to Thanksgiving. City Harvest has played a crucial role in addressing this crisis by distributing over 82 million pounds of food to New Yorkers facing hunger.



As of 2022, the number of individuals residing in food-insecure households in the U.S. has surpassed 44 million, marking a staggering 31 percent increase from the previous year. This represents the most significant one-year spike in food insecurity since 2008, as reported by Feeding America, a nationwide network comprising food banks, food pantries, and local meal programs. The gravity of the situation is underscored by data from the Department of Agriculture (USDA), emphasizing the urgent need for attention and intervention.



Feeding America's food bank pulse survey data reveals a distressing trend, with 90 percent of respondents noting an increase or sustained demand for food assistance in August 2023 compared to July of the same year. CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot expressed concern about the growing pressure on food banks, emanating from both the expanding number of individuals experiencing food insecurity and a dwindling supply of nutritious food for distribution.



In the specific context of New York, City Harvest has reported a substantial 65 percent increase in visits to food pantries since 2019. This local statistic underscores the severity of the issue and highlights the urgent need for coordinated efforts to address the root causes of food insecurity, providing relief to the growing number of families struggling to meet their basic nutritional needs. The unfolding crisis serves as a stark reminder of the broader economic challenges facing households across the nation and the importance of proactive measures to alleviate the impact on vulnerable populations.

