Turkey’s consumer sentiment rises significantly, reaching 4-month high in November

(MENAFN) In November, Turkey's consumer sentiment experienced a notable upswing, reaching its highest point in four months, as revealed by data released on Wednesday.
According to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat), the consumer confidence index demonstrated a month-on-month increase of 1.1 percent, reaching a level of 75.5. Despite this positive monthly trajectory, the index still reflects a prevailing pessimistic outlook, as it remains below the benchmark of 100.
The sub-indices tracking the current financial situation of households exhibited a robust increase of 2.7 percent, while expectations for the financial situation of households over the next 12 months also saw a noteworthy gain of 2.6 percent.
Furthermore, the index pertaining to general economic situation expectations over the next 12 months showed a modest increase of 0.6 percent in November compared to the previous month.
However, there was a slight decline of 0.6 percent in assessments related to spending on durable goods over the next 12 months.
This comprehensive index serves as a crucial metric for gauging the overall performance of the economy, providing insights into public sentiments regarding financial well-being, the broader economic landscape, and tendencies in spending and saving.
