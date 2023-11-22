X takes legal action against Media Matters for America, claiming defamation

(MENAFN) On Monday, Elon Musk's social media platform, X, took legal action by filing a lawsuit against Media Matters for America, alleging defamation in response to claims made by the media watchdog. The dispute arose after Media Matters for America published a report accusing X of displaying advertisements from major brands, such as IBM and Comcast, alongside pro-Nazi and antisemitic content.



The report also highlighted instances where ads from prominent companies like Apple and Oracle were allegedly placed next to offensive material on the platform. Furthermore, it claimed to find ads from Amazon, NBA Mexico, NBCUniversal, and others adjacent to white nationalist hashtags. In response, Musk criticized Media Matters, accusing them of distorting the actual user experience on X to deceive advertisers.



In the filed complaint in a federal court in Fort Worth, Texas, X contended that Media Matters had "knowingly and maliciously" misrepresented the placement of ads next to hateful material, creating a false impression of what typical users experience on the platform. The lawsuit alleges that the nonprofit organization manipulated algorithms to circumvent safeguards, intentionally pairing X's largest advertisers' paid posts with racist and incendiary content, presenting a misleading narrative.



Elon Musk, over the weekend, expressed his intention to pursue a formidable legal response, describing it as a "thermonuclear" lawsuit against Media Matters and others involved in what he deemed a "fraudulent attack" on X. The legal action underscores the gravity of the dispute and Musk's commitment to challenging what he perceives as false accusations damaging to the platform's reputation.



In a parallel development, Texas Attorney Ken Paxton initiated a separate investigation into Media Matters, citing "potential fraudulent activity." This move adds a regulatory dimension to the controversy, indicating broader implications for Media Matters beyond the legal battle with X. The unfolding events reflect a complex and contentious situation involving free speech, online content moderation, and the responsibilities of media watchdog organizations.

