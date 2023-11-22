Israel releases list of 300 Palestinian prisoners included in swap deal with Hamas

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Israel's Justice Ministry unveiled a roster of 300 Palestinian prisoners slated for a swap deal with Hamas.



The list comprises detainees from various Palestinian factions like Hamas, Fatah, Islamic Jihad, and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).



This list was published on the ministry’s website, giving the Israeli public 24 hours to contest the release of any listed individual in court.



The disclosure coincided with an announcement of a ceasefire-for-hostage deal between Israel and Hamas earlier that day.



As per reports from Israeli media, the agreement involves the release of 50 Israelis held by Hamas in exchange for 150 Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons.



Additionally, the deal entails a four-day cessation of hostilities and the entry of 300 trucks carrying humanitarian aid, including fuel, into Gaza.



It also permits an extension of the ceasefire and the potential release of more women and children held by both sides.



Israel estimates that around 239 Israelis are currently in captivity following Hamas' incursion on October 7th.

