Turkey’s TIKA boosts Somalia’s agriculture with greenhouse, training strategies

(MENAFN) The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has set up two greenhouses at the National University in Mogadishu, Somalia, with the objective of enhancing agricultural infrastructure in the Horn of Africa nation.



“Somalia’s economy depends on agriculture and livestock breeding and therefore, activities in this field should be supported,” Ilhami Turus, TIKA’s coordinator in Somalia, declared at the official unveiling of the greenhouses.



As an element of the initiative, agricultural tools, fertilizers, pesticides, and equipment for both planting and harvesting were supplied.



At present, Somalia relies on imports for 80% of its required fruits and vegetables.



“These greenhouses, which will provide a blueprint for the farmers who use traditional agricultural methods, will increase the professional knowledge and experience of the students, support their applied training, and enable them to have experience in the field of agriculture,” based on a report issued by TIKA.



According to TIKA, the project aims to promote domestic manufacturing and offer the community access to fresh goods.



Officials from TIKA in Mogadishu conveyed to a Turkish news agency via phone that the organization is presently executing multiple initiatives at City University, Mogadishu University, and Mogadishu Central Prison.

