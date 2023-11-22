Erdogan says Israel’s ‘occupier terrorism’ in Gaza akin to ‘genocide,’ crimes against humanity

(MENAFN) According to Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Israel's "occupier terrorism" in Gaza and other Palestinian territory is akin to "genocide" and crimes against humanity.



"We must compel Israel to comply with international law and be held accountable for its actions. We should also break the blockade in the UN," Erdogan reported to news agencies on his return trip from Algeria.



Additionally, he stated that the Turkish side is currently being told by everyone, including foreign leaders, that Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu "has to go."



Regarding the global demonstrations against Israel's assaults on Gaza, Erdogan stated: "Politicians who turn a deaf ear to that voice will soon face the democratic response of the people."



He continued, "The public conscience was stirred by Israel's occupation of Gaza, even though it may have caused some governments to fall silent."



Erdogan emphasized that Western culture, still grappling with the horrors of the Nazi Holocaust, had failed the test and was now on the wrong side of history regarding the Palestine-Israel dispute.



He added that actions made by all members of the Arab League and Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), not just a select few, are necessary to lift the siege of Gaza.

