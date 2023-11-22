Lula’S Leadership Draws Mixed Views In New Public Opinion Poll

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Atlas Intel's recent survey shows a tight race in public opinion on President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's government.



Conducted from November 17 to 20, it reveals 45% negative and 43% positive ratings.



This marks the first time negative views have edged past positive ones since Lula's term began.



The survey's margin of error is ±1 percentage point. So, negative views could range between 44% and 46%, and positive views between 42% and 44%.



This overlap indicates a technical tie, considering the margin of error.



The survey included 5,211 participants. They were chosen during their regular internet use, targeting specific demographics.







Participants responded to this question: "How do you rate President Lula's government?" Their answers were:



- Bad/Terrible – 45.1%;

- Great/Good – 42.7%;

- Average – 10.7%;

- Unsure – 1.4%.



Atlas also asked if they approve or disapprove of Lula's performance. Responses were:



- Approve – 49.6%;

- Disapprove – 47.3%;

- Unsure – 3.1%.



A PoderData survey from September 24 to 26 shows 48% approval and 45% disapproval of Lula's administration, with 7% unsure.



Atlas Intel and PoderData use different questions. Atlas focuses on rating the government, while PoderData asks about approval or disapproval.



In PoderData's survey, the approval-disapproval gap is the narrowest since Lula's term started, at 3 points. Back in January, it was 13 points.



PoderData also inquires about Lula's performance. In September, 36% rated it as great/good, 35% as bad/terrible, and 25% as average, with 4% unsure.

