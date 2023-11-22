Lula’S Leadership Draws Mixed Views In New Public Opinion Poll

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Atlas Intel's recent survey shows a tight race in public opinion on President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's government.
Conducted from November 17 to 20, it reveals 45% negative and 43% positive ratings.
This marks the first time negative views have edged past positive ones since Lula's term began.
The survey's margin of error is ±1 percentage point. So, negative views could range between 44% and 46%, and positive views between 42% and 44%.
This overlap indicates a technical tie, considering the margin of error.
The survey included 5,211 participants. They were chosen during their regular internet use, targeting specific demographics.
Participants responded to this question: "How do you rate President Lula's government?" Their answers were:
- Bad/Terrible – 45.1%;
- Great/Good – 42.7%;
- Average – 10.7%;
- Unsure – 1.4%.
Atlas also asked if they approve or disapprove of Lula's performance. Responses were:
- Approve – 49.6%;
- Disapprove – 47.3%;
- Unsure – 3.1%.
A PoderData survey from September 24 to 26 shows 48% approval and 45% disapproval of Lula's administration, with 7% unsure.
Atlas Intel and PoderData use different questions. Atlas focuses on rating the government, while PoderData asks about approval or disapproval.
In PoderData's survey, the approval-disapproval gap is the narrowest since Lula's term started, at 3 points. Back in January, it was 13 points.
PoderData also inquires about Lula's performance. In September, 36% rated it as great/good, 35% as bad/terrible, and 25% as average, with 4% unsure.
Background
This survey, conducted between November 17 and 20, is notable as it's the first time negative perceptions have slightly surpassed positive ones in Lula's current term.
A margin of error of ±1 percentage point indicates a close race, almost a technical tie between the positive and negative opinions.
Comparatively, a PoderData survey from late September presented a slightly more favorable view of Lula, with 48% approval and 45% disapproval.
However, the gap in this survey was the narrowest since Lula's term began, reflecting a shrinking margin between approval and disapproval rates.
MENAFN22112023007421016031ID1107470837
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.