Argentine Parallel Dollar Jumps Post-Election

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Following Argentina's presidential election, the parallel dollar ("blue") soared over 13% on the first business day, closing at 1,075 pesos per unit.



The U.S. dollar in the informal sector climbed by 125 pesos. This increase widened the gap with the official dollar, priced at 371.5 pesos.



This surge happened on the first trading day after the presidential elections. Liberal deputy Javier Milei won these elections.



He will become Argentina's presiden on December 10. Monday saw no financial trading due to a national holiday.



The rise in the "blue" dollar affected other exchange rates. These include the "Contado Con Liquidación" (CCL) and the "MEP" dollar (Electronic Payment Market).



The CCL ended at 913.18 pesos, and the MEP dollar at 935 pesos per unit. The gap between the "blue" dollar and the official rate reached 189.3% today.







Since August 14, a day after the internal primary elections, the parallel dollar's rise has become more pronounced. In these primaries, Milei was the top candidate.



From that date, the informal U.S. dollar has increased by 78% in price.

Background - Argentine Parallel Dollar Jumps

This surge reflects economic uncertainties in Argentina. Such fluctuations often follow major political events like elections.



The parallel dollar serves as a key economic indicator in Argentina. It often reacts sharply to political and economic changes.



Historically, Argentina has experienced volatility in its currency markets. This trend highlights challenges in maintaining financial stability.



The widening gap between official and parallel rates indicates growing market concerns. These fluctuations in the parallel dollar mirror Argentina's complex economic landscape.

