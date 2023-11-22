Mexico Advances In 3D Air Surveillance Radar Development

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico's Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) is focusing on enhancing national airspace security.



They are developing a radar prototype, Radar Camazot 2022. This radar aims to improve operations against illegal trafficking from Central and South America.



Currently, existing equipment covers only 32% of Mexico's airspace. Sedena plans to extend this to cover the remaining 68%.



This expansion will ensure comprehensive control over Mexico's airspace against clandestine flights.



The TPS-Camazot 3D air surveillance radar project is set at the Mexican Air Force's Research Center (Cidefam).



Spanning five years, its first goal is to develop a prototype in 3.5 years. The remaining time will focus on deploying an operational system based on this prototype.







The radar's specifications include a 220 to 250 km range and altitude coverage from 2,000 to 38,000 feet.



It also features a radar cross-section of 2 meters at specified distances and altitudes.



Sedena will carry out the entire radar development at its facilities. They have organized working groups focusing on subsystems like antennas and transmitter/receiver systems.



These groups will also cover modulator/demodulator systems, digital signal processing, user interfaces, and mechatronics.



Experts from national research and technological development institutions will join these groups.

National Institute of Astrophysics

They will provide consultancy, enhancing the project's efficiency. Additionally, Cidefam is committed to training highly skilled personnel for this task.



Sedena collaborates with the National Institute of Astrophysics, Optics, and Electronics (Inaoe) for this project.



Inaoe is responsible for training Sedena staff in integrated circuit design. This training is crucial for developing the radar's transmitter/receiver system.



Previously, Sedena and the Mexican Navy (Semar) worked on the Tzinacan radar prototype.



The insights from this project are guiding the development of new radar types. While this project progresses, Mexico plans to augment its system with imported radars.

