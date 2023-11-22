Musk to provide financial support to hospitals in Israel, Red Cross, Red Crescent in Gaza

(MENAFN) In a recent announcement on Tuesday, Elon Musk, the owner of X Corp, revealed a philanthropic initiative aimed at providing financial support to hospitals in Israel and the Red Cross and Red Crescent in Gaza. Musk specified that the funds for these donations would be derived from "all revenue from advertising & subscriptions associated with the war in Gaza." Linda Yaccarino, the CEO of X Corp since early June, also extended an invitation for others to join the company in this charitable endeavor.



The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, which has escalated since early October, has resulted in a substantial number of casualties. According to reports, Israel has reported over 1,200 deaths, while the Palestinian Ministry of Health claims almost 13,000 casualties. X Corp's initiative aims to contribute to humanitarian efforts in the region.



In response to inquiries from users, Musk assured that X Corp would carefully monitor the utilization of the funds, ensuring transparency in the process. He mentioned that the donations would be channeled through the Red Cross/Crescent to prevent the funds from reaching Hamas, a group considered by many as a terrorist organization. Musk also welcomed alternative suggestions, stating, "Better ideas are welcome."



Highlighting a humanitarian perspective, Musk emphasized the importance of caring for the innocent, irrespective of race, creed, or religion. The initiative reflects a broader commitment to providing aid and support to those affected by the conflict in the region.

MENAFN22112023000045015682ID1107470531