Cathay Pacific Brings Popular Restaurant Pirata's Italian Food Onboard

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Cathay Pacific has partnered with popular Hong Kong-based Italian restaurant Pirata to offer a taste of the restaurant's Italian food in the skies. The menu is now available onboard selected flights of the airline departing from Hong Kong.

About the partnership, Vivian Lo, General Manager, Customer Experience and Design, Cathay Pacific said,“We are very pleased to be partnering with Pirata in Premium Economy to bring our customers more new and exciting culinary delights when they fly with us. This collaboration underpins our commitment to enhance the inflight customer experience by working with renowned Hong Kong dining brands that share our care and passion for delivering exceptional cuisine. This carefully curated selection of dishes channels the spirit of Italian cuisine by focusing on sophisticated simplicity, traditional flavours and quality ingredients, bringing the rich and vibrant tastes of Italy to the skies.”

Opened in 2014, Pirata is Pirata Group's flagship Italian restaurant in Wan Chai, specialising in familial regional specialties served up in large plates to share.

The promotional menu is now available for passengers travelling in Premium Economy on selected medium- and long-haul flights departing from Hong Kong.

Customers will be served vegetable-laden starters like the Caprese with tomato and bread salad. Passengers can indulge in“Vitello” tonnato – roast beef with tuna and caper sauce, or the tuna and saffron orzo salad as well as the baby octopus and crushed potato salad, starring tender baby octopus braised with tomatoes, black olives and a dash of chilli, served over a bed of lightly crushed potatoes.

From their selection of mains, passengers can discover the pork saltimbocca with mushroom jus, showcasing pork loin wrapped in Parma ham and layered with provolone and sage. Customers can also try the chicken pizzaiola with roasted zucchini and saffron rice, which serves juicy and tender pieces of chicken topped with an oregano-infused tomato sauce and melted mozzarella.

Also available as mains are Calabrian-style orecchiette pasta with Italian sausage, spicy 'nduja and cherry tomatoes, classic Italian meatloaf with marinara sauce paired with sautéed spinach and creamy mashed potatoes.

Passengers can complete the meal with a glass of Astoria Lounge Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG (classified under the Denomination of Controlled and Guaranteed Origin – the highest level of quality for Italian wines) born from the hillside vineyards of Italy's Veneto region.

