Dhaka Regency Premier Club Announces Exclusive Offer For Members

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Dhaka Regency Premier Club announces a limited time offer exclusively for its members. Dhaka Regency Premier Club is an exclusive loyalty/privilege programme of Dhaka Regency Hotel and Resort.

The loyalty programme of the hotel is aimed at taking guests enjoyment of culinary and lifestyle experience to new heights, said a release.



The limited time offer is valid for 15 days till November 30, 2023. During this period, members can grab the opportunity to indulge in an array of luxurious benefits, enhancing their experience at the hotel, added the release.

Members can enjoy exclusive dining privileges such as Dine Three at Price of One at BDT 6666 net at the hotel's Grandiose Restaurant.

They can also avail 30 per cent discount on spa during regular hours and 40 per cent discount from 10 am to 4 pm.

This limited-time offer is a token of appreciation from the hotel to the loyalty members for their continued support, concluded the release.

