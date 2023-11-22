Palestinian Leadership Welcomes Gaza Humanitarian Truce

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian leadership Wednesday welcomed the efforts of Qatar and Egypt to reach a humanitarian pause for fighting in the Gaza Strip, renewing the call for halting the Israeli occupation's aggression on the Palestinian people.

Secretary General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization Hussain Sheikh said in a statement on Wednesday that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas welcomes the humanitarian truce and commends Qatari and Egyptian efforts in this regard.

He reiterated the call for stopping violent crimes caused by the Israeli occupation forces against Palestinians, delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza and to implement the political solution based on international law, which results in ending Israeli occupation and restoring Palestinians' freedom, independence and sovereignty. (end) nq

