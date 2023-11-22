ICRC Pays Regular Visit To Detained Armenian Convicts: Kojic

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)
office in Azerbaijan, Dragana Kojic, made a statement regarding
visits to persons detained in Azerbaijan and Armenia and noted that
these visits are carried out regularly, Azernews reports.
"Employees of the committee regularly visit persons of Armenian
origin detained in Azerbaijan, as well as Azerbaijanis detained in
Armenia.
The last time they visited places of detention was in late
October or early November. During the visits, the ICRC officers are
interested in the conditions of detainees' detention and their
treatment," she noted.
According to D. Kojic, they are now considering whether there
are conditions for the detainees to establish contact with their
families.
She added that the ICRC regularly discusses these issues with
both Azerbaijan and Armenia.
It should be noted that the "presidents" of the so-called
organization in Garabagh Arkady Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Araik
Harutyunyan, former "foreign minister" David Babayan, as well as
"parliament speaker" David Ishkhanyan, generals Leva Mnatsakanyan,
David Manukyan and former "state minister" Ruben Vardanyan were
arrested and taken to Baku by the law enforcement bodies of
Azerbaijan.
