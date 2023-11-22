ICRC Pays Regular Visit To Detained Armenian Convicts: Kojic

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay Read more

The Head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) office in Azerbaijan, Dragana Kojic, made a statement regarding visits to persons detained in Azerbaijan and Armenia and noted that these visits are carried out regularly, Azernews reports.

"Employees of the committee regularly visit persons of Armenian origin detained in Azerbaijan, as well as Azerbaijanis detained in Armenia.

The last time they visited places of detention was in late October or early November. During the visits, the ICRC officers are interested in the conditions of detainees' detention and their treatment," she noted.

According to D. Kojic, they are now considering whether there are conditions for the detainees to establish contact with their families.

She added that the ICRC regularly discusses these issues with both Azerbaijan and Armenia.

It should be noted that the "presidents" of the so-called organization in Garabagh Arkady Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Araik Harutyunyan, former "foreign minister" David Babayan, as well as "parliament speaker" David Ishkhanyan, generals Leva Mnatsakanyan, David Manukyan and former "state minister" Ruben Vardanyan were arrested and taken to Baku by the law enforcement bodies of Azerbaijan.