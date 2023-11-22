Azercosmos Sings Mou With Brazilian Space Agency

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Ministry of Digital Development and Transport signed a
Memorandum of Understanding between the Space Agency of the
Republic of Azerbaijan (Azercosmos) and the Brazilian Space Agency
on cooperation in the space sector.
Azernews informs with reference to Azercosmos that the document
provides for cooperation between the two countries in the field of
space science, technology, and applications and will serve as a
tool in creating a framework for further cooperation in the space
sphere.
Within the framework of the memorandum, the parties identified
areas of support for socio-economic development in both countries
as a result of processing satellite images related to agriculture,
water resources, urban and regional planning, environmental
assessment, mapping of land cover, monitoring of natural disasters,
mapping of natural resources, marine and terrestrial monitoring,
geospatial systems, and communications on land, which will expand
at satellite stations. Academic and training opportunities for
professionals from both countries in the field of space science,
technology, and applications will also be explored.
Chairman Azercosmos Samaddin Asadov stressed the importance of
cooperation with Brazil in the field of space, noting that, as a
result of this memorandum and closer partnership, Azerbaijan's
space industry will develop and space-related activities will
expand.
The Head of the Brazilian Space Agency, Marco Antonio Chamon,
informed that Azerbaijan has great potential in the space sector
and can be successfully used for the development of various
industries, including scientific research, technological
innovation, education, and the economy.
