President Ilham Aliyev Attends Inauguration Of Exhibition Of SPECA Countries

( MENAFN - AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has participated in the opening of an exhibition called“SPECA Countries Exhibition: Regional Cooperation for Sustainable Development” held on Azerbaijan`s special initiative at the Baku Expo Center as part of the UN Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia – SPECA week.

