President Ilham Aliyev Attends Inauguration Of Exhibition Of SPECA Countries

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has
participated in the opening of an exhibition called“SPECA
Countries Exhibition: Regional Cooperation for Sustainable
Development” held on Azerbaijan`s special initiative at the Baku
Expo Center as part of the UN Special Programme for the Economies
of Central Asia – SPECA week.
