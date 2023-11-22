-->


President Ilham Aliyev Attends Inauguration Of Exhibition Of SPECA Countries


11/22/2023 6:09:30 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has participated in the opening of an exhibition called“SPECA Countries Exhibition: Regional Cooperation for Sustainable Development” held on Azerbaijan`s special initiative at the Baku Expo Center as part of the UN Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia – SPECA week.

MENAFN22112023000195011045ID1107470469

