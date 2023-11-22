Ukrainian Forces Destroy 40 Occupiers, Three Boats, Supply Point Operational Command South

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces destroyed 40 Russian invaders, six guns, an armored personnel carrier and enemy boats in southern Ukraine on November 21.

The press service of Ukraine's Operational Command South announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Southern defense forces continue to perform fire missions. The following losses were inflicted on the enemy in the past 24 hours: 40 occupiers, 1 BTR-80/82A, 6 guns, 4 armored vehicles, and 3 boats," the post read.

Ukrainian forces also destroyed a military supply depot, the Operational Command South said.