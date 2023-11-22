Ukrainian Forces Destroy 40 Occupiers, Three Boats, Supply Point Operational Command South

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces destroyed 40 Russian invaders, six guns, an armored personnel carrier and enemy boats in southern Ukraine on November 21.
The press service of Ukraine's Operational Command South announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"Southern defense forces continue to perform fire missions. The following losses were inflicted on the enemy in the past 24 hours: 40 occupiers, 1 BTR-80/82A, 6 guns, 4 armored vehicles, and 3 boats," the post read. Read also:
Commander Tarnavskyi: Russian assault actions rapidly intensified
Ukrainian forces also destroyed a military supply depot, the Operational Command South said.
MENAFN22112023000193011044ID1107470468
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.