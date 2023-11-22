EU Allocates Another €1.5B In Macro-Financial Aid To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Wednesday that the EU has allocated a new tranche of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine in the amount of EUR 1.5 billion.
According to Ukrinform, she reported this on the social network X.
Being updated...
