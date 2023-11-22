Casio To Release G-SHOCK × Rui Hachimura Collaboration Model

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Tokyo, July 29, 2020 - Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of the GST-B100RH, a new addition to the G-SHOCK line of shock-resistant watches. The GST-B100RH is the first collaboration model created with professional basketball player Rui Hachimura.



Hachimura, who has had a successful first professional season in the professional basketball league in the United States, resonates with G-SHOCK, a brand that, like him, comes from Japan and never fails to take on new challenges on the global stage. Hachimura had this to say regarding his signature watch,“Casio has come up with an amazing watch that perfectly captures the design I envisioned. I think it goes well with various clothing styles. It was also cool to see my special“Black Samurai logo” design on the watch, as it is an important symbol to me.” Casio and Hachimura signed a global partnership agreement in November 2019. Hachimura, who has loved G-SHOCK watches since he was a student, becomes the first basketball player to ever receive a signature collaboration with Casio.



The new GST-B100RH is a signature model whose design was overseen by Hachimura. The new watch is based on the analog chronograph GST-B100, part of the G-STEEL series that features a bezel made from a combination of different materials and a large dial indicator. This new cool watch features a black base color highlighted by edgy gold ion planting (IP) applied to the metal parts. The watch incorporates a hachi (8 in Japanese) logo representing both his last name and jersey number. Additional bold red accents are applied to the index mark and button pipe at the 8 o'clock position, and to the dial indicator. This signature model is distinguished by the Hachimura logo, also widely known as the“Black Samurai logo,” on the case back, strap keeper, and special packaging. For the full line-up, please visit Resistance200 meters

Communication SpecificationsCommunication StandardBluetooth ® Low Energy *

Signal RangeUp to 2m (may differ depending on surrounding conditions)

Stopwatch1 second; measuring capacity: 23:59'59; measuring modes: elapsed time, split time

Countdown TimerMeasuring unit: 1 second (maximum 24 hours)

Alarm1 independent daily alarm

Other FeaturesMobile Link functions (auto time adjustment, world time: over 300 cities, home and world time swapping, alarm setting, button operation tone on/off); dual time (home city time swapping); day and date display; full auto-calendar; LED light (super illuminator and afterglow); battery level indicator

Power SourceTough Solar power system (solar-charging system)

Continuous OperationAbout 24 months with the power-saving function ON after full charge

Size of Case58.1×53.8×14.1 mm

Total WeightApprox. 101g





***



SOURCE:

Company :-Bezel Case Dial

User :- BezelCase Dial

Email :

Phone :-3235224620

Url :-