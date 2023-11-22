Jordanian Women Parliamentarians Forum Maps Out Future Initiatives

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 22 (Petra) -- In a meeting led by MP Asma Rawahneh, the Forum of Jordanian Women Parliamentarians deliberated on its operational approach for the upcoming period, focusing on empowering women.Rawahna highlighted that the forum extensively discussed its working mechanisms for the next phase. It will persist in its endeavors to elevate the status of women, fostering their active participation across all sectors, and amplifying their leadership roles in parliamentary activities.Additionally, Rawahna emphasized the forum's commitment to harnessing collective energies to empower women, emphasizing the formulation of a unified program that reflects the interests of the collective, not just the individual.Furthermore, she affirmed the forum's intention to coordinate field visits to gain insights into the services available to women in diverse fields and across different governorates.Rawahna expressed appreciation for His Majesty King Abdullah II's role in addressing the Palestinian issue and acknowledged the significant contributions of the armed forces, including the Arab Army and the staff of the Jordanian Field Hospital in the Gaza Strip.Representatives shared various observations, opinions, and suggestions regarding the upcoming visits. They extended invitations to local organizations, entities, and associations to shed light on the challenges faced by children and women in Gaza, advocating for global awareness and encouraging solidarity actions with participation from all segments of society.