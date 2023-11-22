National Strategy For Juvenile Justice 2024-2028 Launched

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 22 (Petra) The National Council for Family Affairs, in collaboration with UNICEF, unveiled the National Strategy for Juvenile Justice for the years 2024-2028 on Wednesday.The strategy, endorsed by the Cabinet, aims to contribute to a reduction in juvenile delinquency cases. It focuses on enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of investigation and trial procedures, improving rehabilitation efforts for juveniles in need of protection and care, and refining the overall support system provided to them.Barq Damour, the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Social Development, emphasized the ministry's commitment to providing optimal services to groups requiring protection and care.He highlighted the importance of participation and justice in enhancing social development, emphasizing the improvement of institutional performance and the optimal utilization of resources through local and international partnerships.Damour underscored the ministry's dedication to creating a secure environment for children receiving services, ensuring the preservation of their rights, meeting their needs, and actively working towards their successful reintegration into society.Additionally, he pointed out the Ministry's role in developing and supporting legislation that safeguards children's rights, facilitating the integration of children in conflict with the law through rehabilitation programs.The Secretary-General affirmed that the Ministry's involvement in implementing the National Strategy for Juvenile Justice underscores the government's commitment to embracing a modern concept of juvenile justice. This commitment seeks to ensure the provision of optimal services in a manner that prioritizes the best interests of the child.Muhammad Miqdadi, the Secretary-General of the National Council for Family Affairs, highlighted that the strategy, developed in collaboration with steering and technical committees for juvenile justice, serves as a comprehensive reference for professionals in the juvenile sector. Its purpose is to define roles, monitor needs, and contribute to ongoing improvements in the juvenile justice system.Miqdadi explained that this second strategy follows the initial one implemented during the years 2017-2019. The updated strategy responds to identified needs, expanding services provided to juveniles, such as social and psychological support services and legal assistance. These services aim to reduce juvenile crime and prevent criminal recurrence, promoting restorative justice to limit juveniles' involvement in litigation procedures.UNICEF Jordan Representative, Philippe Duhamel, stressed the importance of specialized support and protection for children coming into contact with the law. He emphasized that these children are victims who deserve a second chance to reintegrate meaningfully into society.Duhamel expressed UNICEF's pleasure in supporting the Ministry of Social Development and the National Council for Family Affairs in developing a strategy that strengthens child protection and juvenile justice systems in Jordan. He highlighted the strategy's focus on being child-friendly and responsive to the needs of the most vulnerable children.The launch ceremony featured a video presentation covering the vision, mission, and objectives of the strategy, including its key axes: awareness and prevention, legislation, services, coordination and networking. The ceremony also included a dialogue session for the main partners involved in implementing the strategy.