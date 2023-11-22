Arab League Welcomes Egyptian-Qatari Mediation Success For Gaza Truce

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Cairo, Nov. 22 (Petra) -- The Arab League has welcomed the success of Egyptian-Qatari mediation in achieving an agreement to implement a humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip and exchange a number of prisoners on both sides.
In a statement on Wednesday, Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, expressed hope that the truce would lead to a comprehensive ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, bringing an end to the brutal Israeli aggression against its residents. This truce presents an opportunity to achieve a complete cessation of hostile actions.
He emphasized that a comprehensive political solution to the Palestinian issue, based on the two-state solution, remains the only way out of the recurring cycles of violence in the Middle East.
Aboul Gheit indicated that the brutal Israeli aggression on Gaza does not represent a path to achieving security; instead, it increases the possibilities of violence in the future.
