Expo 2023 Doha Receives 1Million Visitors

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Expo 2023 Doha The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Since its opening on October 2, Expo 2023 Doha has welcomed nearly one million visitors.

The expo venue at Al Bidda Park has emerged as a prominent environmental, cultural, and entertainment destination in Qatar and the broader region, attracting visitors from around the world.

"The significant turnout is a testament to the global appeal of Expo 2023 Doha and Qatar's growing stature as a global center for cultural exchange and innovation. This pivotal event successfully converged diverse cultures in one single venue, affirming our commitment to environmental principles and sustainability as key priorities," said Haifa Al Otaibi, Director of Public Relations and Communication at Expo 2023 Doha.



Korean pavilion at Expo Doha showcases modern agricultural technologies

Smart City Expo Doha to highlight Qatar's commitment to building sustainable cities

British Minister inaugurates UK pavilion at Expo 2023 Doha Bhutan pavilion at Expo Doha features local products, picturesque nature

Read Also

The activities and exhibits at Expo 2023 Doha encompass a variety of themes, such as green technology, sustainability strategies, and best practices in horticulture and sustainable agriculture. Each visitor, irrespective of their background, nationality, or age, discovers enriching content that enlightens and inspires them to contemplate their contribution to a more sustainable future for our planet.

In their efforts to enhance the global reach, Haifa Al Otaibi said that more than 70 countries have officially opened their pavilions at the exhibition. "Each pavilion reflects the culture and innovation of its country, offering visitors a global tour in the heart of Doha. These pavilions are beacons of knowledge, offering deep insights into global environmental challenges and innovative solutions, thereby enhancing awareness, and encouraging action towards a greener future," she added.