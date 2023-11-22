Road Accident In Oman Claims Lives Of Six Jordanian Family Members

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 22 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates on Wednesday announced the death of a Jordanian family of six, including a father, mother, and four children, in a traffic accident near Salalah in the Sultanate of Oman.The Directorate of Operations and Consular Affairs is liaising with Omani authorities and the Jordanian embassy in Muscat to clarify the accident's causes and arrange for the transfer of the deceased to Jordan, according to a foreign ministry statement.