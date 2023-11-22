(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

His Excellency Ambassador Baraka Luvanda received today at the Chancery His Excellency Ambassador Prof. LUKUMWENA Nsenda of the Democratic Republic of Congo to Japan.

Ambassador LUKUMWENA was paying his courtesy call following his appointment as Ambassador of the Democratic of Congo to Japan early this year. He was accompanied by his Executive Assistant, Ms. Aida FALL.

The duo exchanged thoughts and ideas on a variety of issues relating to their duty to strengthen the diplomatic and economic relations between their respective countries with the host country -Japan. They agreed to work together to cement these relations for mutual benefits.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the United Republic of Tanzania - Tokyo, Japan.