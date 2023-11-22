Azerbaijan Holds Great Potential Of RES - Bp

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. Azerbaijan has
great potential for renewable energy sources (RES), Trinidad and
Tobago bp Vice President for Subsoil Use Christopher Mair said,
Trend reports.
He spoke at the SPE Caspian Technical Conference in Baku.
"There are a few points I would like to highlight. One of them
is that, in my view, hydrocarbons have always had to have the
lowest cost of development and production. And I think now there is
a third component to that: the cost of hydrocarbons should be as
low as possible. So we want to have hydrocarbons that are delivered
and brought to the surface by energy, ideally so that they
themselves have a low carbon footprint. So, in the gas sector, we
would probably prefer pipeline gas to LNG gas, where
energy-intensive liquefaction processes have to be carried out to
get the LNG product. So pipeline gas is preferable to LNG, and
probably if you extend this to the oil space, in a general sense,
we will probably prefer conventional oil over, say, tar sands oil,
hydrocarbons with low rather than high utilization rates," Mair
said.
According to him, the Caspian is different from the transition
to production based on renewable energy sources and the
availability of hydrocarbons with low intensity of use, and in both
areas, the Caspian is really well positioned.
"And so there is already a phenomenal export infrastructure here
that brings oil and gas to the West, to the Turkish, European, and
global markets. So there is an infrastructure that can be utilized
and that can be a conduit for lower-priced hydrocarbons in the
future. And the second point is that if you look at energy density
maps and renewable energy density maps, Azerbaijan has excellent
potential," Christopher Mair emphasized.
He noted that the wind energy density on the Absheron Peninsula
offshore is about 9,000 kilowatt hours per square meter, which is
broadly comparable to the one in the southern North Sea, in Europe,
and even off the east coast of the United States. There are already
significant wind farms, and even more are under development. So in
terms of wind power, there is something equivalent in the north of
the Absheron Peninsula.
"Similarly, in terms of solar energy, the solar density here is
about 1,500 to 2,000 kilowatt hours per square meter, which, again,
is not dissimilar to what is seen in much of northern Türkiye and
northern Spain. In both of those cases, there are ongoing
investments in large-scale solar projects. So I think the Caspian
region, and Azerbaijan in particular, is well positioned to pull
ahead and continue to supply renewable hydrocarbons as well as
low-intensity hydrocarbons-piped gas and conventional oil," he
added.
Mair noted that electrification of existing hydrocarbon
production infrastructure is critical.
"First, I think it's going to provide electricity to our
existing asset base through more carbon-efficient grid energy
sources as opposed to off-grid, custom-built energy centers. And
secondly, with electrification, looking a little bit ahead and
perhaps as we realize some of these green renewable opportunities,
it will allow us to subsequently displace fossil electricity from
the grid with renewable energy and provide zero-carbon
hydrocarbons," he concluded.
