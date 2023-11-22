Demand For Hydrocarbons, Need For Renewables Dev't To Be Balanced - Boston Сonsulting

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. Demand for
hydrocarbons and the need for the development of renewable energy
sources should be balanced, Stanislav Yankelovich from Boston
Consulting Group said at the SPE (Society of Petroleum Engineers)
Caspian Technical Conference in Baku, Trend reports.
"Companies are currently faced with a difficult decision: engage
in RES development or continue to spend capital on oil and gas. On
the one hand, there is an urgent need for more investment in the
development of renewable energy sources, which is unquestionably
critical for our common future. On the other side, the lack of
renewable energy sources may hinder potential investors, which is
also a major worry," he noted.
Yankelovich mentioned the necessity for the development of a
strategy by international financial institutions and companies that
will allow for avoiding compromise and effectively meeting demand
and supply in both categories.
"The deployment of investments across various energy sectors
will allow us to achieve long-term sustainability and development,"
he added.
The SPE Caspian Technical Conference started on November 21 in
Baku and will continue until November 23. It will bring together
global industry leaders and technical experts to share perspectives
on the industry and address the unique challenges and opportunities
it presents.
Given the Caspian region's critical role in shaping future
global energy dynamics, this conference, organized with the
assistance of SOCAR, will include an expert-selected high-level
program, panel discussions on key issues confronting the region,
and a unique opportunity for networking with experts in oil and gas
production.
The program will feature a review of the current situation as
well as essential conversations for regional investors, operators,
service business representatives, and government officials.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN22112023000187011040ID1107470322
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.