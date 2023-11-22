SPECA Creates Conditions For Meaningful Regional Cooperation - Kazakh President's Advisor

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. SPECA (Special
Programme for the Economies of Central Asia) has created conditions
for significant regional cooperation over 25 years of its activity,
Advisor and Special Representative of Kazakhstan's President on
International Environmental Cooperation Zulfiya Suleimenova said,
Trend reports.
She spoke at the SPECA 2023 Economic Forum in Baku. Azerbaijan
is chairing the program in 2023 and hosting SPECA Days in Baku on
November 20–24, 2023.
"Currently, SPECA is recognized as a coordinator for reducing
trade barriers in transport, introducing sustainable development
models and promoting economic development," Suleimenova said.
In her opinion, the most pressing issues in the next 25 years
will be climate change, which is particularly relevant for
Kazakhstan, energy and food security, desertification, biodiversity
conservation and sustainable use of water resources.
"We are already witnessing the effects of climate change, which
is occurring at a rapid rate. The most vulnerable sectors to
climate change are agriculture, forestry, water resources and there
is also a risk of natural disasters. Special attention in
agriculture should be paid, in particular, to crop diversification
and introduction of modern organic farming," she emphasized.
Suleimenova mentioned that in the field of water resources
management the priority directions should be reduction of water
intensity of economy, minimization of water losses during
transportation, reduction of cultivation of water-intensive crops,
introduction of water recycling and reduction of industrial water
use.
She also added that in Kazakhstan about 60 percent of water
resources are used in agriculture, while more than 30 percent are
used in industry.
The UN SPECA program was established on March 26, 1998. At
present, the SPECA member states are Afghanistan, Azerbaijan,
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and
Uzbekistan.
SPECA provides a platform for sub-regional cooperation to
realize the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that can best be
achieved through regional cooperation.
