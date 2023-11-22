(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22 . Teachers
certified in Azerbaijan will receive an electronic certificate. The
certificate is given to the Education Centralized Information
System in accordance with the requirements of the Law of the
Republic of Azerbaijan on an e-signature or electronic document.
This is stated in the amendment to the Rules for Certification of
Teachers Working in State General Education Institutions (general
education teachers in other state educational institutions) of the
Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
It was noted that the certificate is prepared within five
working days after the announcement of certification results.
The certification of the hard copy of the certificate received
through the Education Centralized Information System is carried out
in accordance with the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Notary.
The authenticity of the certificate may be verified in accordance
with the Law of the Azerbaijan Republic by an e-signature or
electronic document. The certificate shall be certified by the
electronic signature of the Chairman of the Certification Board.
The certificate will be available in the "Personal Cabinet" opened
for the teacher.
