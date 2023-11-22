Central Asian Countries Should Co-Op In Combating Climate Change - Brookings Institution

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22 . Central Asian countries should cooperate in combating climate change, said a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution (USA), Johannes Linn, at the SPECA 2023 Economic Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

"SPECA should pay more attention to regional standards and conventions," he added.

Linn emphasized that funding is needed to implement investment standards and conventions. To effectively mobilize funding, it is important to collaborate with financial institutions.

"SPECA should also focus on addressing climate standards and conventions and securing financing for them," said Linn.

He also mentioned the importance of the following aspects for SPECA countries: clean hydrogen production, artificial intelligence, carbon capture, circular economy, climate migration.

The UN SPECA program was established on March 26, 1998. At present, the SPECA member states are Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

SPECA provides a platform for sub-regional cooperation to realize the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that can best be achieved through regional cooperation.

Baku is hosting the SPECA from November 20 to 24, 2023.

