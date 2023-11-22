Central Asian Countries Should Co-Op In Combating Climate Change - Brookings Institution

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22 . Central Asian
countries should cooperate in combating climate change, said a
senior fellow at the Brookings Institution (USA), Johannes Linn, at
the SPECA 2023 Economic Forum in Baku, Trend reports.
"SPECA should pay more attention to regional standards and
conventions," he added.
Linn emphasized that funding is needed to implement investment
standards and conventions. To effectively mobilize funding, it is
important to collaborate with financial institutions.
"SPECA should also focus on addressing climate standards and
conventions and securing financing for them," said Linn.
He also mentioned the importance of the following aspects for
SPECA countries: clean hydrogen production, artificial
intelligence, carbon capture, circular economy, climate
migration.
The UN SPECA program was established on March 26, 1998. At
present, the SPECA member states are Afghanistan, Azerbaijan,
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and
Uzbekistan.
SPECA provides a platform for sub-regional cooperation to
realize the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that can best be
achieved through regional cooperation.
Baku is hosting the SPECA from November 20 to 24, 2023.
