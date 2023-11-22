Kherson Region Comes Under Enemy Fire 115 Times, Casualties Reported

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On November 21, 2023, Russian troops attacked the Kherson region 115 times, having fired 524 projectiles.

The relevant statement was made by Kherson Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Prokudin on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Prokudin, the enemy used mortars, artillery, unmanned aerial vehicles, tanks, aircraft, and the Grad multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Forty-six Russian projectiles were fired at the city of Kherson.

Enemy attacks targeted residential areas across the Kherson region's settlements. A plant, educational institution, dormitory and shop were hit in the Beryslav district, as well as an office building in Kherson.

Following Russian attacks, one person was reported killed and seven injured.