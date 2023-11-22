Ukraine's Defense Intel Sends 'Greetings' To Russian Invaders Near Kerch Bridge

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Artan special unit of Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate has sent 'greetings' to Russian occupiers while standing not far from the Kerch Strait Bridge.

The relevant video was posted by the Main Intelligence Directorate at the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Crimean autumn wind and an absolutely unnecessary structure. To be continued..,” the report states.

The video shows a mobile phone with an image of the national flag of Ukraine, lying not far from the Kerch Strait Bridge, and the note reading 'HUR Artan' [HUR stands as a Ukrainian abbreviation for the Main Intelligence Directorate – Ed.].

A reminder that Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate earlier shared a video, showing preparations for special raids into the temporarily occupied Crimea.

