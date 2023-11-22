Over 31 Detached Houses Damaged As Russian Missile Lands In Zaporizhzhia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the evening of November 21, 2023, Russia launched a missile strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia, which had affected 31 detached houses.

The relevant statement was made by Zaporizhzhia Acting Mayor Anatolii Kurtiev on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Municipal workers had been working all night long at the site of yesterday's attack. As of now, 31 reports on the damage caused to detached houses have been submitted,” Kurtiev wrote.

Power supply services were restored around 02:00 a.m.

Municipal buses have been deployed at the site, and the representatives of district authorities are working at the scene.

A reminder that Russia's Kh-22 missile hit the open space in the city of Zaporizhzhia around 08:43 p.m., November 21, 2023.

First photo: 061