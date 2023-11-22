Commander Tarnavskyi: Russian Assault Actions Rapidly Intensified

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of Russian assault actions and air strikes has rapidly intensified.

The relevant statement was made by General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Grouping of Troops, on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

At the same time, the enemy's personnel and military equipment losses also increased.

Over the past day, Russian invaders have launched one missile strike, 29 air strikes and 911 artillery strikes in the Tavria sector. Thirty-eight combat engagements were recorded.

Ukrainian defenders are firmly holding defense in the Avdiivka direction.

Russia's total losses came to 491 troops. Seven Russian occupiers were taken prisoner.

Ukrainian forces destroyed 21 enemy military equipment units, namely three tanks, three armored fighting vehicles, one anti-tank weapon, six unmanned aerial vehicles, four motor vehicles, and four special equipment units (including one UR-77 Meteorit mine clearing vehicle).

Additionally, Ukrainian warriors smashed three Russian ammunition depots, and damaged another 11 military equipment units.

Ukraine's offensive operation in the Melitopol direction continues, Tarnavskyi emphasized.

Photo: Getty Images