Russians Launch Drone Attack On Ambulance Leaving Kherson Region's Beryslav

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On November 21, 2023, Russian troops shelled an ambulance driving from the Kherson region's town of Beryslav.

The relevant statement was made by Beryslav District Military Administration Head Volodymyr Litvinov on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Russians struck an ambulance with an unmanned aerial vehicle,” the report states.

The incident took place on the evening of November 21 after medics responded to a call in the town of Beryslav and were driving back.

Fortunately, health workers remained unharmed.

A reminder that, on November 21, 2023, Russian invaders attacked the Kherson region 115 times . One person was reported killed and seven injured.

First photo: illustrative