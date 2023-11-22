Zelensky On Trump's Remarks: Giving Up Territory Is Not A 'Peace Plan'

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he is ready to listen to a "peace plan" proposed by former U.S. leader Donald Trump, but Ukraine will not give up its territory to Russia.

He said this in an interview with Fox News , Ukrinform reports.

"I am ready [to listen to Trump]. If he has a very concrete 'peace plan,' he can share it with me. Yes, we can stop this war if we give Russia Donbas and Crimea. To my mind, our country will not be ready for such a peace plan. And this is not a peace plan," Zelensky said.

Trump said earlier that if he wins the U.S. presidential elections in 2024, he would end the war between Russia and Ukraine within 24 hours.

After that, Zelensky invited him to visit Ukraine.

"I invite President Trump [to Ukraine]. If he can come here, it will take me [...] 24 minutes to explain to President Trump that he cannot manage this war. He can't bring peace because of Putin," Zelensky said in an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press" earlier this month.

Trump, in turn, said that the Biden administration was currently dealing with Zelensky and that he would not want to create "a conflict of interest."