Azerbaijani Opera Singers Dazzle At Tbilisi Baroque Festival

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
Azerbaijani opera singers have successfully performed at the 9th
Tbilisi Baroque Festival.
The founder of the festival is the Georgian State Chamber
Orchestra, which successfully performed at the 1st International
Baroque Festival held in Baku last year, Azernews reports.
Recall that the festival in Baku brought together musicians from
Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Ukraine, Italy, and Georgia.
A series of concerts and master classes were held at the State
Academic Philharmonic Hall, the State Academic Opera and Ballet
Theatre, and the Baku Music Academy as part of the festival.
The 9th Tbilisi Baroque Festival united well-known
instrumentalists, conductors, vocalists, and musical ensembles from
different countries.
The principal conductor and musical director of the Azerbaijan
State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre, Honoured Artist Ayyub
Guliyev, and the soloists of the State Opera and Ballet Theatre,
Honoured Artists Farida Mammadova and Ilham Nazarov (countertenor),
mesmerised the baroque music lovers.
As part of the festival, the Georgian State Chamber Orchestra
presented a large and complex music program "Opera Gala", which
included works by George Frideric Handel and Henry Purcell, as well
as opera arias by Riccardo Broschi, Nicola Porpora, and Claudio
Monteverdi, all performed by Azerbaijani opera singers.
The Georgian State Chamber Orchestra performed under the baton
of the Honoured Artist Ayyub Guliyev.
The two-hour concert program ended with the Azerbaijani folk
song "Sari Galin" as a sign of gratitude to the public and the
festival organizers.
MENAFN22112023000195011045ID1107470308
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.