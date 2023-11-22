Azerbaijani Opera Singers Dazzle At Tbilisi Baroque Festival

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Azerbaijani opera singers have successfully performed at the 9th Tbilisi Baroque Festival.

The founder of the festival is the Georgian State Chamber Orchestra, which successfully performed at the 1st International Baroque Festival held in Baku last year, Azernews reports.

Recall that the festival in Baku brought together musicians from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Ukraine, Italy, and Georgia.

A series of concerts and master classes were held at the State Academic Philharmonic Hall, the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre, and the Baku Music Academy as part of the festival.

The 9th Tbilisi Baroque Festival united well-known instrumentalists, conductors, vocalists, and musical ensembles from different countries.

The principal conductor and musical director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre, Honoured Artist Ayyub Guliyev, and the soloists of the State Opera and Ballet Theatre, Honoured Artists Farida Mammadova and Ilham Nazarov (countertenor), mesmerised the baroque music lovers.

As part of the festival, the Georgian State Chamber Orchestra presented a large and complex music program "Opera Gala", which included works by George Frideric Handel and Henry Purcell, as well as opera arias by Riccardo Broschi, Nicola Porpora, and Claudio Monteverdi, all performed by Azerbaijani opera singers.







The Georgian State Chamber Orchestra performed under the baton of the Honoured Artist Ayyub Guliyev.







The two-hour concert program ended with the Azerbaijani folk song "Sari Galin" as a sign of gratitude to the public and the festival organizers.





