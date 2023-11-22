Social Reform Package Covers More Than 4 Million People, Minister Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The social reform package covers more than 4 million people. The
Labour Centre of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation is located
in the "DOST Centre" in Baku.
This was stated by Labour and Social Protection Minister Sahil
Babayev in his speech at the opening of the Labour Centre of the
Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Baku, Azernews reports.
"Every country can join this centre. Ten countries have already
signed the centre's charter. Three countries are expected to sign
tomorrow. The establishment of this centre will greatly contribute
to close cooperation in the field of labour in Islamic
countries.
Azerbaijan has done a lot in the field of labour and employment.
In four years, a package of social reforms has covered more than 4
million people. These reforms will be continued in the coming
years," the minister said.
It should be noted that Baku is hosting an event on the opening
of the Baku Labour Centre of the Organisation of Islamic
Cooperation (OIC). The Centre will have the status of a
full-fledged international organisation. In April 2013, after
receiving the heads of delegations participating in the II
Conference of Labour Ministers of OIC member states in Baku,
President Ilham Aliyev initiated the establishment of the OIC
Labour Centre with headquarters in Baku.
The initiative was unanimously supported by the OIC member
countries.
