Social Reform Package Covers More Than 4 Million People, Minister Says

The social reform package covers more than 4 million people. The Labour Centre of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation is located in the "DOST Centre" in Baku.

This was stated by Labour and Social Protection Minister Sahil Babayev in his speech at the opening of the Labour Centre of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Baku, Azernews reports.

"Every country can join this centre. Ten countries have already signed the centre's charter. Three countries are expected to sign tomorrow. The establishment of this centre will greatly contribute to close cooperation in the field of labour in Islamic countries.

Azerbaijan has done a lot in the field of labour and employment. In four years, a package of social reforms has covered more than 4 million people. These reforms will be continued in the coming years," the minister said.

It should be noted that Baku is hosting an event on the opening of the Baku Labour Centre of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). The Centre will have the status of a full-fledged international organisation. In April 2013, after receiving the heads of delegations participating in the II Conference of Labour Ministers of OIC member states in Baku, President Ilham Aliyev initiated the establishment of the OIC Labour Centre with headquarters in Baku.

The initiative was unanimously supported by the OIC member countries.