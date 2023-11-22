Session Of SPECA Forum 2023 Are Underway

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev
Baku is hosting an economic forum on the theme "Transformation
of the SPECA region into a global communications hub"
(SPECA-2023).
According to Azernews, Minister of Economy Mikail Jabbarov noted
that the SPECA week (the UN Special Program for the Economies of
Central Asian Countries) in Baku is dedicated to the 25th
anniversary of the program. The Minister expressed confidence that
the Economic Forum will facilitate the exchange of information
between the program countries and support joint efforts. It was
noted that SPECA is based on the goal of achieving common economic
goals in the region, reducing inequality, and improving well-being
in the region. Playing the role of a bridge between East and West,
Azerbaijan stands out for its long-standing traditions of
cross-border trade and cultural exchange. However, as trade
relations within SPECA deepen, infrastructure development is
needed. Increasing initiatives in this area is important for
mutually beneficial cooperation.
It was noted that in 2022, Azerbaijan's trade turnover with
SPECA countries increased 3.6 times and reached $ 1.3 billion. And
in the first ten months of this year, this figure amounted to $ 1.2
billion, which is about 16 percent more than in the same period
last year. In addition, Azerbaijan has achieved positive results in
terms of exports within the framework of the program. Compared to
the same period last year, Azerbaijan's exports to the
participating countries of the program increased by almost 82
percent in the first 10 months of this year. The possibilities for
achieving higher results in this area are wide. Measures such as
simplification of customs procedures, reduction of trade barriers,
and optimisation of transit traffic can make an important
contribution to this issue. The Minister of Economy expressed his
opinion on the bilateral beneficial economic and trade partnership
of our country with Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan,
Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan within the framework of SPECA and the
existing potential in this area. The forum highlighted the
important contribution of Azerbaijan's growing transport and
transit potential to strengthening our country's ties with Central
Asia. In this context, the importance of Azerbaijan's national
priorities, a favourable business and investment climate, and the
new realities created by the liberation of our territories were
emphasised.
Dmitry Maryasin, Deputy Executive Secretary of the UN Economic
Commission for Europe, stressed that over the past 25 years, the
role of SPECA countries in world trade has increased many times,
and their economies have grown noticeably. It was noted that for
the sustainable economic development of the participating states in
the program, it is necessary to pay increased attention to a number
of issues. This includes digital transformation, eliminating
problems in the supply chain, fully achieving gender equality,
accelerating the transition to a green economy, and other issues.
It was noted that work is underway to create a SPECA Fund. The
funds that will be transferred to this fund will be used to achieve
the Sustainable Development Goals.
Hirohito Toda, Deputy Executive Secretary of the UN Economic and
Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, noted the importance of
strengthening ties between the countries of the program in the
fields of energy, transport, environment, customs, information and
communication technologies, trade, and other areas, as well as the
implementation of joint projects in the future. In his opinion, the
economies of the program countries should diversify, focus on
digital development, overcome the problems of climate change,
ensure food security, etc., and attention should be increased.
At the Forum, representatives of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan,
Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Tajikistan expressed their views on
cooperation within the framework of SPECA, economic and investment
potential, and initiatives to develop relations in various
areas.
The Economic Forum continued its work with sessions on the topic
"Transformation of the SPECA region into a global communications
hub".
During the session on”Digital transformation of data and
document exchange in the supply chain using UN standards", Deputy
Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport
of Azerbaijan, Bakhtiyar Mammadov noted that digital transformation
is one of the priorities of our country in the field of
digitalization, information, and communication technologies. He
gave information about the construction of infrastructure, the
application of modern technologies, and international cooperation
in this field.
Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan
Akhliddin Nuriddinzoda, Secretary General of the International
Association“Trans-Caspian International Transport Route” Gaidar
Abdikarimov, Chairman of the Central Asian Transport and Logistics
Partnership Larisa Kislyakova, Deputy Permanent Representative of
Kazakhstan to the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and
the Pacific Vitaly Alexandrov and Sue Probert, Chair of the UN
Centre for Trade Promotion and E-Business, stressed the importance
of digital transformation and electronic document exchange in terms
of effective cooperation in regional trade and also spoke about the
benefits of supporting the SPECA principles of sustainable trade by
the countries of the region and other related issues.
At the event, a conversation was opened about the existing
experience in the field of digital transformation in the
participating countries, suggestions were made about the potential
of partnership.
The forum continued in sessions.
MENAFN22112023000195011045ID1107470305
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.