Armenia Says It Is Ready For Negotiations With Azerbaijan

Abbas Ganbay

"Yerevan is ready to participate in negotiations with Baku," the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in response to a statement by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Azernews reports.

The statement noted that the Armenian side reaffirms its political will to make efforts for the normalisation of relations with Azerbaijan as well as for the establishment of peace and stability in the South Caucasus.

It should be noted that yesterday, official Baku said that Azerbaijan is ready for direct negotiations with Armenia on a bilateral basis in order to conclude a peace agreement as soon as possible.

"We believe that both countries should decide together on their future relations.

Both countries are responsible for the continuation of the peace process, including the choice of a mutually acceptable location or the decision to meet at the state border. We call on the Armenian side to avoid further unnecessary delays and hope that they will respond favourably to this call in order to start negotiations as soon as possible."

Armenia proposed to hold a meeting of the demarcation commission on the border with Azerbaijan.