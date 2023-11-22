Armenia Says It Is Ready For Negotiations With Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
"Yerevan is ready to participate in negotiations with Baku," the
Armenian Foreign Ministry said in response to a statement by the
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Azernews reports.
The statement noted that the Armenian side reaffirms its
political will to make efforts for the normalisation of relations
with Azerbaijan as well as for the establishment of peace and
stability in the South Caucasus.
It should be noted that yesterday, official Baku said that
Azerbaijan is ready for direct negotiations with Armenia on a
bilateral basis in order to conclude a peace agreement as soon as
possible.
"We believe that both countries should decide together on their
future relations.
Both countries are responsible for the continuation of the peace
process, including the choice of a mutually acceptable location or
the decision to meet at the state border. We call on the Armenian
side to avoid further unnecessary delays and hope that they will
respond favourably to this call in order to start negotiations as
soon as possible."
Armenia proposed to hold a meeting of the demarcation commission
on the border with Azerbaijan.
