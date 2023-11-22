Azerbaijani Land-Mine Victims Address Open Letter To President Of PACE

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan is one of the most landmine-contaminated countries in
the world. The contamination happened due to the Garabagh wars that
happened in the 1990s and 2020. In addition, Armenian armed forces
invaded 20 percent of Azerbaijani lands and made some of the
territories buffer zones by planting thousands of landmines.
Despite the territories being liberated in 2020, the Armenian
government has not provided a map of the mined territories. Every
year, tens of thousands of people either lose their lives or are
maimed as a result of landmine explosions. Today, the mine issue is
one of the biggest problems facing Azerbaijan. Besides, it is a
strict blow to Azerbaijan's economy as well. The country cannot use
over 20 percent of its territories which play a great role in
agriculture, especially animal husbandry.
As a result of these landmine victims, their family members and
Azerbaijani civil society representatives addressed a joint open
letter to the President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the
Council of Europe (PACE), Tini Cox.
The letter reads:
"We, the victims of the mine terrorism of Armenia and its
military units, their family members, their relatives, and civil
society organisations operating in this field, appeal to the
President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe,
Mr. Tini Cox, and the PACE deputies with an Open Letter. We
consider the refusal of the PACE rapporteur on Azerbaijan, who
visited Baku these days, to meet with the victims of Armenia's mine
war against Azerbaijan, their family members, and NGOs specialised
in the mine problem as a mockery of the values of the Council of
Europe and disrespect for human rights and freedoms.
We strongly condemn the fact that an organisation like PACE,
which calls itself a human rights institution, has become a toy in
the hands of some states and circles. The organisation that has
such an attitude towards the problem of landmines, which is the
biggest problem in Azerbaijan at the moment, is silent about it and
does not have the face to meet with landmine victims.
This behaviour of PACE representatives is a disgusting act,
directly supporting Armenia's mine terrorism.
It was estimated that there were more than 1 million mines and
unexploded military ammunition in the territories liberated from
occupation until recently. In 2020, even after the 44-day War,
Armenia continued to transport mines along the Lachin road and bury
them in the territories of Azerbaijan. We have not forgotten that
the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, instead of
protesting against this, defended the unhindered passage of illegal
military units and cargoes from Armenia to the territories of
Azerbaijan on the road to Lachin, and the continuation of terrorist
activities on the territory of another state. On September 19-20,
2023, as a result of successful anti-terrorist measures, more than
500,000 mines and unexploded ammunition were found in the
controlled areas. This means that in the last 3 years, the mining
of Azerbaijani territories has not stopped for a single day, on the
contrary, it has increased even more. The fact that Armenia is
included in the list of mine-producing countries in the
international reporting documents related to mines is another proof
of this. It is difficult to find a second country in the world as
polluted by mines as Azerbaijan. Liz Kristoffersen, whom you just
sent to Azerbaijan, was one of the ardent defenders of Armenia's
transportation of mines to Azerbaijan via the Lachin road.
Therefore, mine victims are not surprised by this shameful
attitude of the Council of Europe and their double standards
towards Azerbaijan. In the past period, the Parliamentary Assembly
of the Council of Europe did not even once call on Armenia as a
member state to withdraw its military units from the lands of
Azerbaijan and hand over mine maps. More than one million
Azerbaijani refugees and internally displaced persons have become
victims of Islamophobia, xenophobia, Azerbaijanphobia, lobbying,
and corruption networks that took root in the Parliamentary
Assembly of the Council of Europe over the past years, and their
human rights and freedoms were ignored by the international
organisation based in France.
If you, as the President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the
Council of Europe, will remain silent on this even after our
appeal, you should not have the moral right to talk about human
rights and freedoms.
Accept us and listen. See how we suffered from Armenia's mine
terrorism, what we lost, and what kind of suffering our families
and relatives are going through because of our disability. We are
also human, we also have rights and desires. If the Council of
Europe, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, is
really a human rights institution, it should be its main duty to
hear us and to help us.
Signatures:
1. Ray Gasimov - Chairman of the "Association of Landmine
Victims in Azerbaijan" Public Union;
2. Safikhanov Hafiz - Chairman of the "Azerbaijan Campaign
Against Landmines" Public Union;
3. Mirzayev Umud - Chairman of the International Eurasia Press
Fund;
4. Mammadov Zabil Alastan oghlu, victim of landmine;
5. Mammadzade Vidadi Veli oglu, victim of landmine;
6. Mine victim, Zeynalov Telman Babir oghlu;
7. Family members of Ahmedov Yasin Alasgar oghlu - Ahmadov
Alasgar Aziz oglu who died as a result of a mine explosion
8. Ahmadov Asif Alasgar oghlu, a mine victim;
9. Mine victim, Khudiyev Asef Mursal oghlu;
10. Mine victim, Babayev Ramil Nazim oghlu;
11. Yagubov Elshan Yagub oglu, a family member of Yagubov
Fakhraddin Yagub oglu, who died as a result of the mine
incident;
12. Kahramanov Muhammed Khalil oglu, a family member of Uzeyir
Khalil Kahramanov, who was killed as a result of a mine
incident;
13. Hajiyeva Shabnam Shakir gizi, a family member of Hajiyev
Shakir Maharram oghlu, who died as a result of a mine incident;
14. Gadimzade Tural Firuddin oghlu, a family member of Hajiyev
Firuddin Maharram oghlu, who was killed as a result of a mine
incident;
15. Huseynov Adishirin Zulfugar oghlu, a family member of
Huseynov Zulfugar Adishirin oghlu, who was killed as a result of a
mine incident;
16. Safarov Samir Maharram oghlu, a family member of Adilzadeh
Zibeyda Shakir, who died as a result of a mine incident;
17. Ahmadov Togrul Vilayat oglu, victim of a mine;
18. Ahmedov Orkhan Kamil oghlu, a mine victim;
19. Babayev Fadakar Gabil oghlu, a family member of Babayev
Zabil Gabil oghlu, who was killed as a result of a mine
incident;
20. Alakbarov Elgun Mahmud oglu, a mine victim;
21. Mirzayev Elmeddin Tofig oghlu, a mine victim;
22. Imanov Azad Telman oghlu, a family member of Imanov Bahruz
Telman oghlu, who died as a result of a mine incident;
23. Mine victim Mukhtarov Azad Aydın oghlu;
24. Guliyev Shahin Allahverdi, a family member of Guliyev Mehman
Allahverdi oghlu, who died as a result of a mine incident;
25. Alasgarov Shaig Mustaqim, a family member of Alasgarov
Mustaqim Allahveran oghlu, who died as a result of a mine
explosion;
26. Mine victim Verdiyev Niyamaddin Hikmat oglu;
27. Azimzadeh Hafiz Salim oglu, a mine victim;
28. The father of Huseynov Bayram and Huseynov Razin, who were
killed as a result of the mine incident, as well as the injured
Huseynov Anar, the son of Huseynov Akif Mukhtar, who was a victim
of the mine;
29. Mammadov Emin Hasan oglu, a mine victim;
30. Mine victim Guliyev Arif Sabir oglu;
31. Samadov Shirzad Abish oghlu, a family member of Abishov
Siraj Abish oghlu, who died as a result of a mine incident;
32. Ibrahimov Asgar Ali oghlu, a family member of Ibrahimov
Maharram Ali oghlu, who died as a result of a mine incident;
33. Mine victim Aslanov Khanlar Fazil oghlu;
34. Hamidov Faig Sovet oglu, a family member of Hamidov Elsavar
Sovet oglu, who died as a result of the landmine incident;
35. Abilov Mahir Ramiz oghlu, a mine victim;
36. Gandiyev Firuddin Ismayil oglu, a family member of Gandiyev
Vusal Firuddin oghlu, who was killed as a result of a mine
incident;
37. Mine victim Valiyev Ruhin Sultan oglu;
38. Mine victim Jabbarov Nijat Novruz oghlu;
39. Panahov Rodik Shamseddin oglu, a mine victim;
40. Mine victim Aliyarov Sadir Heydar oglu;
41. Askerov Elnur Asif oglu, a mine victim;
42. Alishov Nasib Oktay, a family member of Alishov Oktay Bayram
oghlu, who died as a result of a mine incident;
43. Mahmudov Shahriyar Mahmud oghlu, a family member of Mahmudov
Bakhtiyar Mahmud oghlu, who was killed as a result of the mine
incident;
44. Mine victim Gurbanov Abdulla Novruz oghlu;
45. Mine victim Novruzov Ruhin Aladdin oglu;
46. Daughter of Jafarova Tamam Aslan, a mine victim;
47. Mine victim Babashov Khazar Tariyel oglu;
48. Gurbanov Abdulla Novruz oghlu, a mine victim;
49. Mine victim Alasgarov Abdulla Hamid oglu;
50. Askerov Masim Hasan oglu, a mine victim;
51. Mine victim Aliyev Sahib Isa oglu;
52. Sadikhov Eldar Sabirovich, a family member of mine victim
Sadikhov Samir Sabirovich;
53. Family member of mine victim Guliyev Farhad Huseynaga oghlu
Guliyev Famil Huseynaga oghlu;
54. Mine victim Hasanov Zamaddin Qalandar oghlu;
55. Abilov Amil Ilyas oghlu, family member of mine victim Abilov
Famil Ilyas oghlu
56. Nuraliyev Ahmadaga Khanbala, a family member of mine victim
Nuraliyev Elchin Khanbala;
57. Mine victim Agalarov Ali Alibaba oghlu;
58. Huseynov Vusal Asif oghlu, family member of mine victim
Huseynov Asif Novruz oghlu.
