Azerbaijan's Tourism Potential Promoted At Qatar Travel Mart


11/22/2023 5:25:36 AM

Azerbaijan's tourism potential has been promoted at the Qatar Travel Mart 2023.

The State Tourism Board as well as seven local tourism industry partners represented Azerbaijan in the fair, which aims to support and enhance the competitiveness of the tourism sector in Qatar, Azernews reports.

The national pavilion provided insight into the country's tourism potential, including must-see places, ecotourism, health and winter tourism opportunities, and samples of national cuisine.

The Azerbaijani stand aroused great public interest at the Qatar Travel Mart 2023.

The Azerbaijani Ambassador to Qatar, Mahir Aliyev, familiarised himself with the national pavilion.

The Qatar Travel Mart (QTM) reveals the latest trends in sports, MICE, business, cultural, leisure, luxury, medical, and halal tourism.

The event presents the industry's latest trends and innovations through the QTM Conference and provides a market for mutual relations between tourism companies inside and outside Qatar.

