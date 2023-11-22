Azerbaijan's Tourism Potential Promoted At Qatar Travel Mart

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
Azerbaijan's tourism potential has been promoted at the Qatar
Travel Mart 2023.
The State Tourism Board as well as seven local tourism industry
partners represented Azerbaijan in the fair, which aims to support
and enhance the competitiveness of the tourism sector in Qatar, Azernews reports.
The national pavilion provided insight into the country's
tourism potential, including must-see places, ecotourism, health
and winter tourism opportunities, and samples of national
cuisine.
The Azerbaijani stand aroused great public interest at the Qatar
Travel Mart 2023.
The Azerbaijani Ambassador to Qatar, Mahir Aliyev, familiarised
himself with the national pavilion.
The Qatar Travel Mart (QTM) reveals the latest trends in sports,
MICE, business, cultural, leisure, luxury, medical, and halal
tourism.
The event presents the industry's latest trends and innovations
through the QTM Conference and provides a market for mutual
relations between tourism companies inside and outside Qatar.
