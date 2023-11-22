Green Energy Concept Prepared For Liberated Territories: Deputy Minister

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
"In the total volume of Azerbaijan's electricity production, the
capacity produced from renewable energy sources is 1,688 megawatts,
which is about 20 percent of the total capacity," Deputy Energy
Minister Samir Veliyev said during his speech at the SPECA Economic
Forum, Azernew s reports.
The minister noted that it is planned to increase this figure to
30 percent by 2030.
"By the end of 2027, it is expected that 1,870 megawatts of
green energy will be integrated into the country's energy system,
and as a result, the share of renewable energy in electricity
capacity will reach 33 percent, which is more than our target. To
achieve this target, reforms are being undertaken in the country's
power sector," the minister said.
The minister said that converting vacated areas into green
energy zones is one of the main areas of focus.
"Together with a Japanese company, a green energy concept has
been developed for the liberated areas. According to preliminary
studies, the technical potential of solar energy in the Gubadli,
Zangilan, Jabrail, and Fuzuli districts is more than 7,200
megawatts. The technical potential of wind energy in Lachin and
Kalbajar is estimated at 2,000 megawatts," the Deputy Minister
added.
It should be noted that Azerbaijan is one of the countries with
a high potential for renewable energy sources. Thus, the technical
potential of renewable energy sources in Azerbaijan is 135 GW on
land and 157 GW at sea. The economic potential of renewable energy
sources is estimated at 27 GW, including 3,000 MW of wind energy,
23,000 MW of solar energy, 380 MW of bioenergy potential, and 520
MW of mountain rivers potential.
It should be remembered that the "SPECA 2023 Economic Forum" (UN
Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia) on the theme
of "turning the SPECA region into a global contact point" has
started its work in Baku.
The Forum is based on an active position aimed at developing
Azerbaijan and other SPECA member countries as a flexible and
strategic platform to coordinate issues in the areas of services,
policy, and program cooperation to support dialogue. The UN Special
Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) has been
working to strengthen positions, seek solutions to common
challenges, and prepare strategies and plans for their
implementation.
The United Nations Special Programme for the Economies of
Central Asia (SPECA) was established on March 26, 1998.
