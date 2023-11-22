Palestinian Death Toll In Gaza Surpasses 14,000

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Nov 22 (NNN-WAFA) – The Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip has surpassed 14,000, since the current Israel-Hamas conflict broke out on Oct 7, the Hamas-run government media office said, yesterday.

Ismail al-Thawabta, director general of the media office, said at a press conference that, among the dead were 5,840 children and 3,920 women, while more than 33,000 others were injured.

Al-Thawabta said, the number of missing persons has surpassed 6,800, including 4,500 children and women, under the rubble of buildings, destroyed in the Israeli attacks.

Israel has been carrying out attacks after attacks on Gaza, over the past weeks to retaliate against the Hamas surprise attack on southern Israel on Oct 7.– NNN-WAFA