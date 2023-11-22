Web4africa Wins Best Local Hosting Company At The 6Th .NG Awards

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Web4Africa , a pioneering web hosting company established in 2002, has been honoured with the prestigious title of "Best Local Hosting Company" at the 6th .NG Awards, hosted by the Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NiRA). This recognition is a testament to Web4Africa's dedication to providing exceptional web hosting, WordPress hosting, and server solutions in Nigeria and globally.

The .NG Awards, now in their sixth year, are a hallmark of excellence within Nigeria's internet community. They celebrate the significant contributions of individuals and organizations toward the growth and promotion of the .ng domain name. NiRA, the custodian of Nigeria's online identity through the .ng domain, has been at the forefront of fostering growth in domain name registration and advancing Nigeria's domain name system (DNS) industry.

Web4Africa's achievement highlights its role as a leader in the web hosting domain. Offering a range of services, including Virtual and Dedicated Servers, their commitment to quality and customer satisfaction has set them apart in a highly competitive market. As a .NG Domain Name Registrar, Web4Africa has significantly contributed to promoting Nigeria's digital presence on the global stage.

The 2023 .NG Awards, held on Friday, November 17, 2023, brought together the crème de la crème of the Nigerian internet sphere. It's noteworthy that NiRA, in its commitment to transparency and fairness, does not assign any monetary value to these awards nor charge fees for nominations or selections. The awards are solely based on public nominations and votes, reflecting the community's trust and confidence in the awardees.

Web4Africa's recognition at this esteemed event celebrates its present achievements and sets a benchmark for future innovation and excellence in the Nigerian internet landscape. NiRA commends Web4Africa for its unwavering commitment and looks forward to its continued contribution to the DNS industry in Nigeria.