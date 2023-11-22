US Central Command: US Forces Lunch Air Strike Against Iran-Linked Militants

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- US forces struck two facilities of Iran-backed militia groups in Iraq in the early hours of Wednesday at Al-Asad Airbase in response to the groups' attacks against American personnel, reported the US Central Command (CENTCOM).

A U.S. military AC-130 aircraft targeted several personals in response to militants launching two close-range ballistic missiles at U.S. forces on Al-Asad Airbase in western Iraq, CENTCOM said on X, previously Twitter.

Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh stated earlier that the strikes were in direct response to the attacks against U.S. and Coalition forces by Iran-backed groups, on November 21, which involved use of close-range ballistic missiles.

Singh added that the strike resulted in several non-serious injuries and some minor damage to infrastructure.

She stated that U.S. forces have been attacked approximately 66 times since October 17th, 32 separate times in Iraq and 34 separate times in Syria.

U.S. personnel have sustained approximately 62 injuries but this does not include any injuries from last night's attack as they are still being evaluated.

The US expressed great concerns after it troops in the middle east have come under target of a series of rocket and drone attacks by pro-Iran militias since the Israeli occupation force war against the Gaza strip October 7. (end)

